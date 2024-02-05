Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 3,174 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

DVN stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $40.80. 2,428,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

