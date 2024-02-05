Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 4,568 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 116,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 257,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,265. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

