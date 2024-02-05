Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 880 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.45. 85,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,509. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.