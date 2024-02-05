Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $41.36 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

