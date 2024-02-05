Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after buying an additional 233,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

