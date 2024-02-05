Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $211.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.