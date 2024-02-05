Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

