Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares in the company, valued at $399,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ambarella by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ambarella by 1,951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,251 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

