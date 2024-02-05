AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCX

AMC Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 in the last ninety days. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.