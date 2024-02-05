American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.77 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

