American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 295,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,597,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMT opened at $193.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

