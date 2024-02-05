AMETEK (AME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AME opened at $167.44 on Monday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.