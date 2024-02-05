AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 48.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 441,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $167.44 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.