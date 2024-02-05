AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.31% of AMETEK worth $104,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 621,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,639. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day moving average of $155.72.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

