Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Amkor Technology worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

