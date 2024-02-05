Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $32.31. 1,473,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.