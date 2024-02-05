Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

