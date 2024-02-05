Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$29.71

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.65.

Several research firms have commented on AC. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Canada

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Canada Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$18.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.63.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.