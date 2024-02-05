Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $119.80

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

