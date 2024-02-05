Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $68.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $55.69 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

