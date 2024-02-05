Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target at $234.00

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $213,049,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $141.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

