Analysts Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) PT at $39.83

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 125.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 91.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 249,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 225.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 56,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.