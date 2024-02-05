Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $12.71

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696,340 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $80,791,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

