Analysts Set United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target at $36.00

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

