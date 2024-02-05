Analysts Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Target Price at $58.22

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $42.17 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

