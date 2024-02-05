Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $73.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $555,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

