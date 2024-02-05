Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

