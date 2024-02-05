APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.57

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 823335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

