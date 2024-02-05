Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 128,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 330,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APGE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

