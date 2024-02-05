Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.87. The company had a trading volume of 395,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,923. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $255.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.22 and a 200 day moving average of $215.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

