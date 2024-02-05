Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 114,593 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,593 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,232,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,101,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

