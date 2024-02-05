Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,393 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 935,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,158. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

