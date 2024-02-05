Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 6,810 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after purchasing an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $742,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,064 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,946. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.