Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 8,194 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises about 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 52.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,203.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.