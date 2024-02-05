Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $504.09. 221,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,047. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $510.94. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.57.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.