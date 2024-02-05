Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.5% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $12.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $462.48. 22,793,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,132,008. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average is $326.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

