Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Celanese worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after buying an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 39.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 244,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,152. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.29. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.