Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $13.98 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.62. 596,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.67. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $346.59. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

