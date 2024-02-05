Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 52.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average of $155.16. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.