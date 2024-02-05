Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,788 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 693,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 88,458 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 18,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 77,066 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,956,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $160,654,000 after buying an additional 1,435,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 354,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $41.44. 7,558,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,819,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

