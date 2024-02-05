Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $24.66 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 2.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $24,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

