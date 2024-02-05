Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Trading Up 0.0 %

RTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.02. 2,272,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,752. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.