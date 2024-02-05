Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $370.37. 589,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,181. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

