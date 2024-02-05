Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,268. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

