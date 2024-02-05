Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 2,362 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,896 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 3.3% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $731,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %
ADBE traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $628.33. 812,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.21. The company has a market cap of $284.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
