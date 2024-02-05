Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $28.53 on Monday, hitting $696.18. 3,922,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,917. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $711.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $606.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $660.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

