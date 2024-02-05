Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.39. 1,850,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

