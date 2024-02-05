Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

