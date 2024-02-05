Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTO

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.40. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.