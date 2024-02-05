Aramark (ARMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Aramark has set its FY 2024 guidance at $1.45-$1.57 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARMK opened at $29.67 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,352,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

